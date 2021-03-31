A woman left her 10-year-old son in her running and unlocked vehicle when she went into a gas station Wednesday morning. Another woman allegedly drove off with him.

LAWRENCE, Ind — The Lawrence Police Department said an Amber Alert was canceled for a 10-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Wednesday morning. The boy was located safe inside the car around 10 a.m.

The alert went out after police said a woman went inside the Exxon gas station at 9002 Pendleton Pike around 7:30 a.m. and left her 2005 Honda Pilot running and unlocked with her 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Jordan, inside.

According to police, a thin, white female wearing a black coat and a hood, black pants, and light-colored tennis shoes got in the vehicle and drove away.