Suspect arrested after mail theft and pursuit in Carmel

After a short pursuit, officers were able to get the car stopped and arrested 23-year-old Makayla Lynn Burkart.
Credit: Carmel Police Department via Facebook

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel officers arrested a woman after responding to reports of a person stealing mail.

The thefts were happening around on Staghorn Drive, which is near W. 141st Street and Ditch Road. Officers were able to find a car that matched the description of the one used in the thefts. When they tried to stop the driver, she took off.

After a short pursuit, officers were able to get the car stopped and arrested 23-year-old Makayla Lynn Burkart. She's facing the following charges:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony
  • Theft – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor
  •  Criminal Recklessness – B Misdemeanor

Burkart also had outstanding warrants out of Marion and Grant Counties and is being held on those as well.

