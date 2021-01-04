Suspect arrested after mail theft and pursuit in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel officers arrested a woman after responding to reports of a person stealing mail.
The thefts were happening around on Staghorn Drive, which is near W. 141st Street and Ditch Road. Officers were able to find a car that matched the description of the one used in the thefts. When they tried to stop the driver, she took off.
After a short pursuit, officers were able to get the car stopped and arrested 23-year-old Makayla Lynn Burkart. She's facing the following charges:
- Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony
- Theft – Class A Misdemeanor
- Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Recklessness – B Misdemeanor
Burkart also had outstanding warrants out of Marion and Grant Counties and is being held on those as well.