Three arrested in connection with Carmel homicide

CARMEL, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Carmel resident earlier this year. 

On Jan. 18, 2021, the Carmel Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Howe Drive on a death investigation. 

Police say a man was found dead in his home. 

During the investigation, detectives ruled the death of Francis Kelley a homicide.

Carmel Police detectives have since identified and arrested three people in connection with this incident: 

  • Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, from Sheridan, IN
  • Logan Marie Runyon, 22, from Englewood, OH
  • Robert James Walker, 29, from Englewood, OH

If you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, please contact Detective Loveall at 317-571-2500 or gloveall@carmel.in.gov. 

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org. Please reference Carmel Police case number 21-4365.