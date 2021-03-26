Three arrested in connection with Carmel homicide

CARMEL, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Carmel resident earlier this year.
On Jan. 18, 2021, the Carmel Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Howe Drive on a death investigation.
Police say a man was found dead in his home.
During the investigation, detectives ruled the death of Francis Kelley a homicide.
Carmel Police detectives have since identified and arrested three people in connection with this incident:
- Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, from Sheridan, IN
- Logan Marie Runyon, 22, from Englewood, OH
- Robert James Walker, 29, from Englewood, OH
If you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, please contact Detective Loveall at 317-571-2500 or gloveall@carmel.in.gov.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org. Please reference Carmel Police case number 21-4365.