Three arrested in connection with Carmel homicide

CARMEL, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Carmel resident earlier this year.

On Jan. 18, 2021, the Carmel Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Howe Drive on a death investigation.

Police say a man was found dead in his home.

During the investigation, detectives ruled the death of Francis Kelley a homicide.

Carmel Police detectives have since identified and arrested three people in connection with this incident:

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, from Sheridan, IN

Logan Marie Runyon, 22, from Englewood, OH

Robert James Walker, 29, from Englewood, OH

If you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, please contact Detective Loveall at 317-571-2500 or gloveall@carmel.in.gov.