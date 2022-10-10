Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and wounded along Interstate 70 Monday evening.

State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe a person in another westbound vehicle fired shots at the man while they were driving between I-465 on the east side and Keystone.

No one else was injured.