Carmel police looking for ATM thief

The incident happened Friday, March 12 at the Circle K at 545 S. Rangeline Road.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a man believed to have stolen money from an ATM at a gas station.

The incident happened Friday March 12 at the Circle K at 545 S. Rangeline Road. Police said the suspect took another customer's money out of an ATM, put it in his pocket, then left the store and drove away.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, which appears to be a maroon-colored small SUV.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact Officer Eli Rebollar at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) and reference the CPD case number 2021-17216.