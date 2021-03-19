Kokomo police looking for Motel 6 robber

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department put out video of a suspect in a Motel 6 robbery March 18, 2021.
Police were called to 2808 S. Reed Road around noon about an armed robbery.
A clerk at the motel told police a man came in through a side door and then used an employee door to get behind the counter. He then pulled a gun and demanded money from the register. Once he had some cash, he walked out of the Motel 6 and escaped before officers arrived.
Police released the surveillance video and images of the suspect inside the Motel 6.
Police are asking if anyone recognizes the suspect, that they call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.