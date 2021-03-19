x
Kokomo police looking for Motel 6 robber

The robber pulled a gun and demanded money from the register.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department put out video of a suspect in a Motel 6 robbery March 18, 2021.

Police were called to 2808 S. Reed Road  around noon about an armed robbery.

A clerk at the motel told police a man came in through a side door and then used an employee door to get behind the counter. He then pulled a gun and demanded money from the register. Once he had some cash, he walked out of the Motel 6 and escaped before officers arrived.

Police released the surveillance video and images of the suspect inside the Motel 6.

Credit: Kokomo Police Department

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the suspect, that they call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

