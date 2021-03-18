Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Howard County

The Howard County Sheriff's office said deputies found two people dead inside a home Thursday morning.

GREENTOWN, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide near Kokomo.

Police said two bodies were found in a home in the 7500 block of East 300 South around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies were responding to a welfare check at the home when they found the victims, later identified as 51-year-old Richard "Chase" Romero and 43-year-old Aimee Romero, both of Greentown.

According to public records obtained by our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, the Romeros were in the middle of divorce proceedings. Court records show Aimee Romero filed a petition for the dissolution of marriage and later for a protective order against her husband.