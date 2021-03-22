Police searching for suspects in Greenwood storage burglaries

GREENWOOD, Ind — Greenwood police are looking for two suspects recorded on surveillance cameras at a storage facility during alleged burglaries on two separate nights in February.
Police put out a call for the public's assistance to help identify either one or both of the suspects first pictured on Feb. 7 at Aunt Betty's Storage at 444 North Emerson Ave. in Greenwood.
Cameras show the suspects back at the facility on Feb. 27. Police said they broke into 35 storage units.
Anyone with information about these suspects, please contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).
Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for the cash reward.