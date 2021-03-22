Police searching for suspects in Greenwood storage burglaries

Cameras at Aunt Betty's Storage show the suspects on two nights in February. Police said they broke into 35 units.

GREENWOOD, Ind — Greenwood police are looking for two suspects recorded on surveillance cameras at a storage facility during alleged burglaries on two separate nights in February.

Police put out a call for the public's assistance to help identify either one or both of the suspects first pictured on Feb. 7 at Aunt Betty's Storage at 444 North Emerson Ave. in Greenwood.

Cameras show the suspects back at the facility on Feb. 27. Police said they broke into 35 storage units.

Anyone with information about these suspects, please contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).