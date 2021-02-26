Johnson Co. searching for mail theft suspects

The man and woman were seen in a dark colored SUV rolling slowly through neighborhoods on Greenwood's southwest side.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County Sheriff's detectives are trying to identify a man and woman suspected of mail thefts from White River Township neighborhoods.

They were seen in a dark colored mid-2000's Honda Element rolling slowly through neighborhoods on Greenwood's southwest side both day and night.

Investigators say the SUV was occupied by a white female, approximately 5'5" tall and weighing 175 pounds with long hair. Witnesses say she was possibly with a white male, described as taller and slimmer.

The were seen together in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Greenwood.

She was seen in surveillance images wearing a pink ponytail wrap.