Johnson County jail inmate found dead Monday morning

The inmate's identity has not been released, and the sheriff's department said no foul play is suspected at this time.
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An inmate at the Johnson County jail in Franklin was found dead Monday morning. 

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department said correctional officers were doing their rounds around 1:05 a.m. when they found an inmate unconscious.

Jail staff immediately started CPR and called for medics, who also attempted CPR when they arrived but pronounced him dead at the jail.

The inmate's name has not been released yet.

Officers are investigating the incident but said no foul play is suspected at this time.

