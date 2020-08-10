Hancock County police are searching for armed and dangerous felon

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are still looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous after a sighting Thursday.
Michael Riddle, 37, was spotted in the Hancock area near County Roads 300N and 125W. Police searched for 12 hours, but Riddle must have already moved out of the area.
Police say Riddle is 5’7” and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.
Riddle was sentenced for a series of drug and gun charges. He's facing nearly four decades in prison.
Police say if you see anything suspicious in the area of 300 North and 125 West please call 911 immediately. People with information about Riddle's whereabouts can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS or the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.