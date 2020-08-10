Hancock County police are searching for armed and dangerous felon

Police say 37-year-old Michael Riddle should be considered armed and dangerous.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are still looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous after a sighting Thursday.

Michael Riddle, 37, was spotted in the Hancock area near County Roads 300N and 125W. Police searched for 12 hours, but Riddle must have already moved out of the area.

Police say Riddle is 5’7” and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The search has concluded. Investigators are confident that Michael Riddle is no longer in the area. If you have any information about his whereabouts you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. — Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) October 9, 2020

Riddle was sentenced for a series of drug and gun charges. He's facing nearly four decades in prison.