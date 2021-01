Correctional officers were summoned by other inmates Thursday reporting an unresponsive female

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The death of a jail inmate was under investigation in Johnson County Thursday.

In a release, the sheriff's department said detainees alerted correctional officers about a female inmate who was unresponsive.

Staff performed CPR on the woman until emergency medical crews arrived.

Fire rescue and ambulance personnel continued resuscitation efforts but the woman was pronounced dead at the jail.