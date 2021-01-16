Man drives into Johnson County retention pond

Authorities say an older man drove into a retention pond and is in very critical condition.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — White River Township and Indianapolis fire department dive crews are working to get a vehicle out of a retention pond in Johnson County Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of a car in the water at Main Street and SR 135 in Greenwood around 3:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they located a car in the water and several Good Samaritans attempting to get a driver out of the vehicle.

Authorities tell 13News that crews were able to get an older male, in his 60s or 70s, out of the water after about 45 minutes.

He was transported to an area hospital in "very critical condition."