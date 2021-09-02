Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly hit-and-run of Johnson County bicyclist

Derrick Scott hit and killed Alec Guyette on March 7, 2020 and then tried to hide from police.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced Derrick Scott, 33, of Indianapolis to 12 year in prison for a deadly hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist. Alec Guyette was hit and killed March 7, 2020.

Scott was traveling on Emerson Avenue to a friend’s house that evening when he struck something. When he got to his friend's house, they saw how bad the damage was to his car and backtracked his route. They found Guyette laying at the edge of the road and a mangled mountain bike approximately 71 feet away in a front yard.

Scott left the house before police could get there and they later tracked him down at his home in Indianapolis. He refused to come to the door and was only arrested after police kicked in the door.

Right before his sentencing, Guyette's mother asked that instead of Scott paying her family restitution that the money go towards his children as part of his outstanding child support.

“I’ve handled my fair share of these kinds of cases, and to see someone who had a loved one taken from them exhibit that level of grace and compassion towards the person who caused it is truly inspiring.” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.