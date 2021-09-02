One dead in southwest Indianapolis shooting

Metro police are investigating a shooting on Westbrook Avenue near I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Westbrook Avenue on a report of a person shot around 1 a.m. Tuesday. IMPD confirmed the victim has died.

That location is on the southwest side of Indianapolis, near Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

This is the second fatal shooting in Indianapolis on Monday night into Tuesday morning. An adult female was killed in a shooting on North Post Road Monday.