Police were first called to the 3800 block of East 38th Street, near North Sherman Drive, around 4:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

IMPD arrived to the scene and confirmed a person was shot and died from their injuries.