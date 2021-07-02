IMPD investigating deadly shooting on far east side

Police found a man shot on E. Washington St. early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a man shot early Sunday on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the Fuzion Lounge at 9439 E. Washington Street just after midnight and located the man, who appeared to be shot and was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.

Investigators have not shared the man's identity or what may have led to the shooting.