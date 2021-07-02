IMPD investigating deadly shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a man shot early Sunday on the far east side of Indianapolis.
Police were called to the Fuzion Lounge at 9439 E. Washington Street just after midnight and located the man, who appeared to be shot and was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.
Investigators have not shared the man's identity or what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).