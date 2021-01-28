IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting on east side

The incident began near East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side where an officer fired their gun.

The incident began around 1 p.m. near East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. Police told 13News no officers were injured. Police said an officer was sitting at a light with two trucks in front of him. The officer said the people in the trucks got out and began shooting at each other.

The officer got our of their car and fired at the suspects.

Two people were shot, including a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. It is not yet clear if the suspects were injured by bullets fired at each other or by the officer.

The officer was in an undercover police vehicle and there is no dash cam or bodycam video. Officers are working to collect surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Police are also at another scene about a mile away at 6695 E. 34th St., where one of the trucks ended up stopping.

Police are interviewing witnesses and are not aware of any other vehicles or people being injured in the shooting.