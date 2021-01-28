IMPD investigates shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Thursday morning shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
Officers were called to South Keystone Avenue and Bacon Street, one block south of Troy Avenue, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a reported shooting.
They found a victim who was shot, whose identity has not been shared.
A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived but shared no other details about suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
