IMPD investigates shooting on southeast side

A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Thursday morning shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to South Keystone Avenue and Bacon Street, one block south of Troy Avenue, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a reported shooting.

They found a victim who was shot, whose identity has not been shared.

A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived but shared no other details about suspects or what may have led to the shooting.