IMPD investigates shooting on southeast side

Credit: Bill Reilly/WTHR
IMPD investigates a shooting on S. Keystone Ave. near Bacon St. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Thursday morning shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis. 

Officers were called to South Keystone Avenue and Bacon Street, one block south of Troy Avenue, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a reported shooting.

They found a victim who was shot, whose identity has not been shared. 

A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived but shared no other details about suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Check back for updates.

