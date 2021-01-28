Indianapolis woman faces attempted murder charge in Sunday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder of a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning on the city's northeast side.



Just after 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2021 officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Graham Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers found Jesus Medrano and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.



Monday, detectives identified and arrested 22-year-old Imane McRae of Indianapolis as the alleged suspect in Medrano's shooting.