Indianapolis woman faces attempted murder charge in Sunday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder of a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning on the city's northeast side.
Just after 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2021 officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Graham Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers found Jesus Medrano and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.
Monday, detectives identified and arrested 22-year-old Imane McRae of Indianapolis as the alleged suspect in Medrano's shooting.
The Marion County Prosecutors Office filed Attempted Murder charges against McRae on Wednesday and she is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Thursday, Jan. 28.
