Woman not guilty in 2021 Indianapolis shooting that left man dead

Imane McRae was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

The incident happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis Jan. 24, 2021 in a McDonald's parking lot near 71st Street and Binford Boulevard. Police found 23-year-old Jesus Medrano. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police arrested McRae for the shooting, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed an attempted murder charge and voluntary manslaughter charge against her.