Prosecutor wants death penalty in killing of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will seek the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey in the deadly shooting of IMPD Officer Breann Leath. Dorsey is accused of murdering Officer Leath on April 9, 2020, while she and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey.

The prosecutor is looking for the death penalty saying the killing happened while Officer Leath "she was acting in the course of duty as a law enforcement officer."

Leath was a mother and just 24 years old when she was killed. She had been with IMPD for more than two years. Leath had wanted to be a police officer like her father since she was young.

In her honor, IMPD launched the LEATH Initiative in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana. LEATH stands for Law Enforcement Action to Halt domestic violence against men, women and children.

The LEATH Initiative will target domestic violence offenders who commit crimes with illegally owned guns. Those who have a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, are the subject of a final protective order, or have a state or federal felony conviction will be at the center of the investigations.

Federal law prohibits previous domestic violence offenders from legally possessing firearms or ammunition. Violators could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The LEATH Initiative will also work to support victims of domestic violence. Officers will connect domestic survivors and witnesses with social services in their communities to help.

Leath would have turned 25 on Dec. 30.

“It’s been rough, really. I am just looking forward to the days that her memories don’t hurt,” said Jennifer Leath, Breann’s mother after her birthday.

On her birthday, IMPD North District made a touching post on Facebook asking people to "keep her son and family in your thoughts today."