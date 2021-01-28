Charges filed against 17-year-old in mass murder of his family

Sources told 13News the 17-year-old suspect in the Adams Street killings was upset after his parents refused to allow him to leave home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Charges were filed Thursday against 17-year-old Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III in the mass murder of his family Jan. 24 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. and that will be streamed on WTHR.com, the WTHR app and Facebook page.

Raymond Childs III is facing six charges of murder. one count of attempted murder, and one count of carrying a handgun without a license. His trial has initially been set for April.

Sources told 13News Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III was upset after his parents refused to allow him to leave home.

After an argument with his parents, the accused teenager reportedly used an assault-style rifle to fatally shoot everyone in the house. The victims are the teen suspect's 42-year-old father Raymond Childs, his mother Kezzie, 42, a 13-year-old sister Rita and his 18-year-old brother Elijah Childs. Also killed were Elijah's 19-year-old girlfriend Kiara Hawkins and their unborn child referred to as "Baby Boy Hawkins."

Another sibling, injured by gunfire, escaped the home in the 3500 block of Adams Street and ran to a neighborhood house for help. That sibling told responding officers what led to the gunfire, according to IMPD.

In Indiana, the case can go directly into adult court when a juvenile is suspected in a violent felony without a waiver hearing in juvenile detention court.