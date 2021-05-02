IMPD arrests 18-year-old in connection to near northeast side deadly shooting

Police arrested 18-year-old Domonique Freeman on Thursday, Feb. 4 for his alleged involvement in the death of 18-year-old Randall Jenkins on Oct. 16, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened last year on the city's near northeast side.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Hyche Avenue, near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue, on Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Jenkins with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives identified Freeman as the alleged suspect.

Freeman is being charged with murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review and determine Freeman's final charge.