Person dies from shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday morning on the city's northeast side.

The incident happened Friday just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Stratford Court, near North Post Road and East 42nd Street.

Police confirmed a person was found shot inside an apartment complex and in critical condition.

Police at the scene confirmed to 13News that the person had died.

Authorities have not shared the identity of the victim, or what may have led to the shooting.