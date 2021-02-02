21-year-old arrested for killing man, injuring teen in east side shooting

The incident happened Jan. 11, 2021 near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers have arrested a 21-year-old man for killing a man and injuring a teenager on Indy's east side last month.

Romello McGee was arrested Tuesday for the Jan. 11 shooting.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The man who died has been identified as 56-year-old James Lewis. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital.