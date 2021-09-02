26-year-old man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies on Indy's west side

Police said Alfred Cunningham confessed to the Dollar General robbery, as well as several other armed robberies at west side businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection to eight robberies that happened on the city's west side in January and February.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, IMPD officers responded to an army robbery call at the Dollar General at 5519 W. Washington St. just before 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after, officers found a man matching the suspect's physical and clothing description. Police later identified him as Alfred Cunningham.

According to police, Cunningham resisted arrest, and officers found a handgun in his possession during the struggle.

Police later learned Cunningham was on probation for an unrelated robbery conviction.

Police said Cunningham confessed to the Dollar General robbery, as well as several other armed robberies at west side businesses.

Cunningham is believed to be connected to the following robberies:

Sunday, Jan. 17: Jordan's at 5602 W. Washington St.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Phillips 66 at 6455 W. Washington St.

Thursday, Jan. 21: Dollar Tree at 5115 W. Washington St.

Saturday, Jan. 23: Duckett's Seafood at 3816 N. High School Road

Monday, Jan. 25: Family Dollar at 3650 N. High School Road

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Victory Super Foods at 7460 Rockville Road

Friday, Jan. 29: Subway at 7310 Rockville Road

Thursday, Feb. 4: Dollar General at 5519 W. Washington St.