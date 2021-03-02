Kokomo police trying to identify suspect in trail robbery

The juvenile told police the robber pulled a gun but didn't hurt them.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kokomo Police Department released images of a suspect wanted for robbing a juvenile on a walking trail. It happened Tuesday evening on the walking trail by Bon Air Trailer Park.

The juvenile told police the robber pulled a gun and took stuff from him before taking off. The victim was not injured.

Police were able to pull images of the suspect from surveillance cameras around the area.