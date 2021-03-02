Kokomo police trying to identify suspect in trail robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kokomo Police Department released images of a suspect wanted for robbing a juvenile on a walking trail. It happened Tuesday evening on the walking trail by Bon Air Trailer Park.
The juvenile told police the robber pulled a gun and took stuff from him before taking off. The victim was not injured.
Police were able to pull images of the suspect from surveillance cameras around the area.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg (765) 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.