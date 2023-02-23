Woman arrested after car crashes into west Indianapolis home

The crash happened Jan. 27 at a home in the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive, around 3:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman after she allegedly crashed a car into a home on the city's west side and left the scene in January.

Ashanti Jones, 20, was arrested Wednesday for auto theft, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury. She is due in court Friday to face official charges.

On Jan. 27, police responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a car into a home in the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive.

Witnesses said the car missed the stop sign at the corner of Mickley and Oliver avenues before hitting the house. Witnesses also told police the car was speeding.

According to an arrest report, a woman was hit by the car while lying on her couch with her infant daughter on her chest. The woman's arm was severely cut, and she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman's infant daughter, as well as her 9-year-old daughter, who was in the kitchen when the car crashed into the home, were not injured but were taken to Riley Hospital for Children as a precaution.

The suspect car reportedly damaged the victim's car, and the suspect car caused "devastating damage to the structure" of the home, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told police they saw three adults and a child get out of the car and leave the scene.

On Jan. 28, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. They spoke with a man, who Jones took his car the day before without his permission and admitted to crashing the car into a home. He told police Jones texted him and apologized for crashing his car.

Police then spoke with multiple witnesses who took videos after the car crashed into the home. According to the arrest report, the videos show three adults and a child getting out of the car and leaving the scene.

Police looked at surveillance camera footage from the apartment where Jones lives, as well as nearby intersections, which both confirmed Jones was driving the car prior to the crash.

According to the arrest report, detectives obtained a search warrant for data from the airbag in the suspect car, which revealed the car was going 92 mph five seconds before the crash and 44 mph one second before crashing into the home. Police said the speed limit in that area is 30 mph.

Detectives again spoke with the man Jones allegedly stole the car from. He shared a text message Jones allegedly sent him that said, in part, "If you wanna put me in jail can we wait? ... I knew I was too drunk I should've told him to walk ... Can we say that someone else stole it?"

On Feb. 22, detectives went to Jones' apartment in the 5700 block of Wilkins Street, which is about half of a mile from where the crash happened.

An arrest report says Jones agreed to talk to investigators. According to the arrest report, Jones initially said a man was driving the car when it crashed, but she eventually told investigators she was driving after they showed her the text message she sent to the owner of the car and video evidence.

Jones told police the man let her borrow the car to pick another man up from a grocery store, and she took her 3-year-old daughter and another friend with her. Jones then said her daughter was not in a baby or booster seat but had a seatbelt on.

According to an arrest report, Jones said she had a "heavy foot" when detectives asked why she was going so fast.