Minor injuries reported after car slams into house on Indy's west side

Witnesses said the driver ran after the crashing car into home on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and two kids suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into their home Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said a car missed the stop sign at the corner of Mickley and Oliver avenues and hit the house at 5730 Oliver Ave. Witnesses told police the car was speeding.

Police said two adults ran from the scene with a child that was also in the car.

Medics transported a woman and two children to the hospital to be checked out.