Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

The SUV struck a house on East 36th Place shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, which is southeast of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

Investigators tell 13News it started when officers spotted the SUV, which had been reported stolen. When police tried to pull the driver over, they took off, sparking the chase. It ended about a half-mile after it began when the suspect crashed into the house, causing damage to the exterior and a window of the home.

One person who lives in the house told 13News he panicked when he heard the sound of the crash.

"It was very surprising that it hit the house when we have cars sitting out. The neighbors have cars, we have vehicles. It managed to miss the cars and hit the house. That was surprising," said James Geddes.

No injuries were reported, but police are still looking for the driver of the SUV.