IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.

Just a few minutes later, a second call came in of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

The driver of the car, who had lost consciousness in the crash, was freed from the vehicle and regained consciousness. They were transported to a Eskenazi hospital in serious but stable condition, IMPD said.

At least four people were inside the duplex home at the time of the crash, but no additional injuries were reported.