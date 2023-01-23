IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.
Just a few minutes later, a second call came in of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.
The driver of the car, who had lost consciousness in the crash, was freed from the vehicle and regained consciousness. They were transported to a Eskenazi hospital in serious but stable condition, IMPD said.
At least four people were inside the duplex home at the time of the crash, but no additional injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.