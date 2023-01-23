x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house

At least four people were inside the duplex home at the time of the crash, but no additional injuries were reported.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.

Just a few minutes later, a second call came in of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

The driver of the car, who had lost consciousness in the crash, was freed from the vehicle and regained consciousness. They were transported to a Eskenazi hospital in serious but stable condition, IMPD said.

At least four people were inside the duplex home at the time of the crash, but no additional injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

Before You Leave, Check This Out