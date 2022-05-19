Police arrest woman for bomb threats at Cummins distribution warehouse

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police arrested the woman they believe to be behind 16 bomb threats made against the the Cummins distribution warehouse in Whitestown.
Juanita Lange, 32, of Plainfield, was booked into the Boone County Jail Thursday, facing felony charges for intimidation and false informing.
The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department responded to 16 bomb threat calls at the warehouse, starting April 20, 2022. The department and cyber forensic investigators were able to identify Lange as the suspect for the threats.
The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, The IMPD Bomb Squad, the ISP/FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the ISP Electronic Surveillance Unit assisted in the investigation.