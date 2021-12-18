x
Peru teen faces charges for school bomb threat

The 15-year-old was arrested after Friday's possible bomb threat was investigated by police.
PERU, Indiana — Peru police arrested a 15-year-old high school student Friday after a possible bomb threat was made at Peru High School.

The school evacuated due to the possible threat shortly after 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Police from Peru, Miami County, the Peru State Police Post and school police all responded to the threat and searched the building using explosive detecting K-9 officers.

No explosives were found and police said no students or teachers were in danger at any point.

The teen, who was not identified by authorities, faces possible charges of intimidation and false reporting.

