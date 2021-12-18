Peru teen faces charges for school bomb threat

The 15-year-old was arrested after Friday's possible bomb threat was investigated by police.

PERU, Indiana — Peru police arrested a 15-year-old high school student Friday after a possible bomb threat was made at Peru High School.

The school evacuated due to the possible threat shortly after 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Police from Peru, Miami County, the Peru State Police Post and school police all responded to the threat and searched the building using explosive detecting K-9 officers.

No explosives were found and police said no students or teachers were in danger at any point.