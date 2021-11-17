Bomb threat called in to Whitestown warehouse

Employees of the GNC Distribution Warehouse were evacuated from the facility around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police in Whitestown are investigating a bomb threat made toward a warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the threat was called in to the human resources department at the GNC Distribution Warehouse on Albert S. White Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees of the warehouse were evacuated without incident. Police also evacuated nearby distribution warehouses as a precaution.

As of Wednesday evening, police said traffic was being diverted away from the area around the warehouse, but there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Indiana State Police bomb squad has been called to the scene to perform a sweep of the GNC facility.