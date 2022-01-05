Wabash Township trustee found guilty of theft

Jennifer Teising was accused of not living in the township between June 17, 2020 and March 23, 2021 while collecting paychecks from the township.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Indiana — A court found Wabash Township trustee Jennifer Teising guilty of 21 counts of theft. The felony convictions mean she will no longer be able to hold elected office in Indiana.

Teising was accused of not living in the township between June 17, 2020 and March 23, 2021 while collecting more than $20,000 in paychecks from the township.

Teising had refused to step down from her position as trustee.

In the order obtained by 13News, the judge found: "The Defendant's lifestyle and activities in Anderson, Indiana followed by her commitment to a six-month lot rental in Florida lend further credence to the conclusion that the Defendant did not actually reside in Wabash Township as required by Indiana Constitution..."

The court also found that as of June 2020, Teising's "nomadic RV lifestyle" meant she ceased to make her "true, permanent and fixed" home in Wabash Township and so forfeited the office of township trustee.

The judge found that Teising continuing to collect salary as a trustee after that point constituted theft.

A status conference on her case was set for Jan. 28.

Teising made news in June of 2021 after announcing she was laying off all paid firefighters for Wabash Township.

Teising told 13News the decisions she was making were financial decisions in the best interest of the township. She had posted on Facebook that there was not enough money coming in to support firefighter operations.