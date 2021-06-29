Tippecanoe County judge will rule Tuesday on preliminary injunction to save firefighters' jobs

Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising plans to terminate the firefighters at the end of the day Tuesday.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report.

Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin said he will rule by 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on a preliminary injunction that could save the jobs of paid firefighters in Wabash Township.

The judge heard arguments from both sides at a status hearing early Tuesday afternoon.

The suit filed by the Wabash Township Fire Department Association also asks for township Trustee Jennifer Teising to be removed from office. The Wabash Township Advisory Board and its three members, as well as the township's three paid firefighters, have been added as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the trustee.

Teising plans to terminate the firefighters at the end of the day Tuesday, June 29. That's even after the town board transferred money to pay them through 2023.

"We've got the money. It's not a question of finances," said township board member David Tate. "It's a simple power play, a wrong power play, and we're all caught in the middle."

Fire crews warn a part-time or volunteer department would double response times for people in crisis.

"If we eliminate our paid guys, then our volunteers are going to have to do all the work, and a lot of them have jobs during the day so there's not going to be a lot of us available," said Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lewis.

"If you look at the time it takes for a building, a structure, a car wreck, bleeding out, heart attack, diabetes, any of those instances, it's the golden hour. It's the time that's key. We won't have that," Tate said. "It's going to put people at risk and right now, I don't think that's a concern of the trustee's decision. It's a power play and it's going to cost lives."

Teising told 13News last week that she still planned to eliminate the full-time employees to "stay within our annual tax revenue."