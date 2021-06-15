Wabash Township board votes to transfer money to keep firefighters

Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising sent the fire department’s three paid firefighters an email, saying their last day with the department would be June 29.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The fate of Wabash Township’s fire department hung in the balance Tuesday night when the township’s board, dozens of residents, and the township’s trustee met the township’s fire department.

Recently, Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising sent the fire department’s three paid firefighters an email, saying their last day with the department would be June 29.

Teising, who appeared at the meeting via Zoom, told residents the township didn’t have the tax revenue to support full-time firefighters, something she said isn’t new.

Teising said she was in favor of creating a fire district to grow the fire department, but could not get enough public support for one, so she moved to cut the township's three full-time firefighters and use part-time firefighters and volunteers.

It’s a decision she's come under fire for, as well as her indictment last month by a grand jury on 20 felony theft charges.

The charges allege Teising did not live in the township for over nine months while collecting $20,000 as trustee.

Residents have called for her resignation, which she said she will not give. Tuesday, they asked the township's board to step in regarding Teising’s decision about the fire department.

During the meeting, firefighters responded to an emergency call. Citizens said it was an example of the reasons they still need paid firefighters.

“Can you imagine that being your relative?” asked Diane Lehman.

“What can be done to be sure June 29, 2021 does not mean the end of this fire department?” asked another resident.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously voted to transfer $500,000 from a capital fund to another fund to pay for the department’s firefighters through 2023.

“If this is a stopgap we have to do, then it’s a stopgap we have to do,” said another resident.

Teising said she’ll look at the board’s decision. Residents are asking for more than that.

“I beg of you. Is this your relative? These are your taxpayers. They are your constituents. Take care of them. Take care of these guys,” said Lehman.