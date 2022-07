The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Wallace Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, just west of Emerson Avenue. They found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died from their injuries. The other victim is said to be awake and breathing, but their condition was not released.