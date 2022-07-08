Victim of Indianapolis double shooting charged with murder of other victim

IMPD announced Friday that Joshua Peyton has been charged in the death of Anthony Higginson Jr. on July 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man wounded in a double shooting earlier this week has been charged with killing the other victim.

IMPD responded to a person shot in the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue, near North Sherman Drive and East 36th Street, on the city's east side, around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Police arrived and found two men who had been shot. One of the victims, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Higginson Jr., was in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The other victim, 30-year-old Joshua Peyton, was seriously wounded in the shooting.

On Friday, July 8, IMPD announced that Peyton had been charged with murder for Higginson's death.

IMPD told 13News a family disturbance led to the shooting. IMPD said there was an argument and fight with shots fired hitting both of those involved in the fight.

**Suspect charged for his alleged role in the homicide of 26-year-old Anthony Higginson from earlier this week.