2 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of E. 35th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of East 35th Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. That location is near Dubarry Park in the area of East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Officers found two people who had apparently been shot. Police said both victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were under the age of 16.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.