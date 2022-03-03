Man charged in double shooting at Jewish Community Center

Latrell Williams, 19, is accused of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and other charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man accused of shooting two men inside the Jewish Community Center over a disagreement about a basketball game Feb. 26 is now facing charges. Latrell Williams, 19, is accused of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Latrell Williams' arrest.

According to court documents, Williams and another man had an argument while playing basketball during open gym time at the recreational facility.

After the argument, Williams allegedly pulled a gun from an SUV and began shooting. Two men were hit as they tried to run away.

Officers were called to the facility, located at 6701 Hoover Road in the Delaware Trails neighborhood in Meridian Hills, around 2 p.m.

IMPD said when officers arrived, at least one person was providing medical attention to the men. An IMPD officer also applied a tourniquet to one of the men before they were both taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police have not released further information identifying the men who were shot.

“When young people use guns to settle their disputes, our community suffers. Those split-second decisions, as alleged in this case, have serious and life-threating implications,” prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

An IMPD spokesperson emphasized that, "there is no indication this incident was religiously motivated or in any way a hate crime."