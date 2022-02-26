Police: Double shooting at Jewish Community Center not believed to be hate crime

Police say they do not believe this shooting to be racially or religiously motivated.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting two people inside the Jewish Community Center over a disagreement about a basketball game on Saturday.

IMPD said officers were called to a report of a person shot at around 2 p.m. in the 6700 block of Hoover Road, near West 73rd Street and Spring Mill Road.

Officers arrived to find two men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the two men were shot inside JCC over a disagreement about a basketball game. JCC is a community center that has a variety of physical fitness classes and sports activities that are held daily within the complex.

At this point in the investigation, IMPD said its officers do not believe the shooting was racially motivated or a hate crime.

After the shooting, the public was being asked to avoid the area due to significant police activity.

Police have not released further information identifying the men who were shot or the suspect. However, officers said they believe the suspect fled after shooting the two men inside the complex.

It's unclear if the suspect stayed in the area and, at the time of publishing, police said they were taking down their perimeter.