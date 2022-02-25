Police: 1 shot early Friday on Indianapolis' northwest side

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side left one person injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Drive, which is not far from 46th Street & Lafayette Road.

Few details were immediately available, but a Metro Police spokesperson said officers responding to a report of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not provide information about the victim's condition, nor whether a suspect had been identified.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional information becomes available.