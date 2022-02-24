Maconaquah H.S. student, 18, found fatally shot in car in Miami County

Maconaquah Schools said Hanna Cox was a senior at the high school.

PERU, Ind. — State police are investigating after a Maconaquah High School student was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Miami County Thursday.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Capehart Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a possible shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found the body of 18-year-old Hanna Cox, who had sustained a single gunshot wound, ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Tribune.

Slocum told the newspaper Cox, who is a senior at Maconaquah High School, did not live at the residence where her body was found.

The school district announced Cox's death in a post on its Facebook page Thursday evening.

It is with deep sorrow that Maconaquah School Corporation acknowledges the passing of Hanna Cox, one of our seniors at... Posted by Maconaquah Schools on Thursday, February 24, 2022

"This unexpected tragedy brings grief to so many, and as we come together to support one another, we ask our community to give the family space to grieve through this tragic event," the post read.

The district will make counselors available at schools on Friday and also encouraged students, staff and parents to contact their school principal Thursday night if they needed guidance in dealing with their grief.