INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night on the north side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Plaza Drive, near the intersection of West 86th Street and Township Line Road, around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Pike Township Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Steve Mitchell confirmed one person died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.