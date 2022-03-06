Man dies from injuries in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened Friday in the 3300 block of North Shadeland Avenue, between 33rd and 34th streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday, two days after police say he was found in a car on the east side suffering from a gunshot wound.

IMPD said officers were called to a report of a person shot just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North Shadeland Avenue, between 33rd and 34th streets.

Officers arrived to find a man in a car who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives investigated at the scene on Friday. Homicide detectives took over the case after the man died on Sunday.

According to IMPD, investigators don't believe this shooting was a random act.

Authorities have not yet identified the man who died or released further details about the shooting.