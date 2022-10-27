Michael Barnett found not guilty of abandoning adopted daughter in Tippecanoe County

Michael Barnett had been facing a series of neglect charges along with his ex-wife Kristine.

LAFAYETTE, Tippecanoe County — Michael Barnett, who had been accused of abandoning his adopted daughter, was found not guilty by a jury.

Barnett had been facing a series of neglect charges along with his ex-wife Kristine.

The former couple was charged in 2019 with neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their daughter, Natalia, in an apartment. They adopted the girl in 2010.

Michael and Kristine said they weren't guilty of child neglect and that Natalia was lying about how old she was. Their attorney argued that the 8-year-old girl they adopted was actually a young-looking adult woman with a form of dwarfism.

"Through a series of scientific and medical tests, it was determined that this person was not a minor child at 6 years of age but may have been as old as 20 to 22 years of age," the attorney said in a 2019 interview.

Kristine Barnett is facing trial in February of next year.

Natalia Barnett claims she was abandoned in a Tippecanoe County apartment when she was 8 years old.