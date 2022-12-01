Officer fatally shoots man wielding knife during domestic incident

Police claim the eight-year veteran officer shot the man as he approached with a knife, refusing commands to drop the weapon.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Terre Haute police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife during a domestic incident with his wife Thursday.

The officer responded to the reported domestic situation around 11:30 a.m. and heard the woman screaming for help from inside the home on First Avenue. As the officer forced his way into the home, he saw the husband, who was holding a knife. According to Indiana State Police, the officers verbally commanded the man to drop the knife, but he refused and moved toward the officer.

At that time, state police claim the officer fired their department-issued gun at the man, striking him. First responders provided medical aid to the man, before he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

(NOTE: State police released the identity of the man Thursday afternoon, however 13News is not naming him in this story, as doing so could also identify the victim in the case.)

The female victim in the incident was also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The police officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Patrol Officer Adam Noel, an eight-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol in shootings involving police officers.