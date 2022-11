It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after officers were "involved in an incident with shots fired" late Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said no citizens were injured in the incident.

Police said they would provide additional information when it became available.